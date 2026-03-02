Campus Unrest: JNU Teachers and Students Rally for Justice

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association rallied for justice at a solidarity event at Sabarmati T-Point, advocating for equity and democratic rights on campus. The gathering highlighted what they considered uneven treatment of dissent, urging the Ministry of Education to take action.

Prominent public figures, including CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and Congress MP Mukul Wasnik, spoke out. Karat criticized the JNU Vice-Chancellor for allegedly defending casteism and demanded the VC's removal. Wasnik condemned the harsh treatment of protesting students, comparing it unfavorably to how criminals are treated.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged their own protest against the chief proctor's office, alleging a lack of transparency and arbitrary fines. Meanwhile, the JNU Students' Union called for the release of activist Vicky, detained in Tihar Jail, vowing continued mobilization for his return.

