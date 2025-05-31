Left Menu

Loretta Swit: A Timeless Icon of 'M*A*S*H' and Beyond

Emmy-winning actress Loretta Swit, famed for her role as Major Margaret 'Hot Lips' Houlihan on 'M*A*S*H', passed away at 87. Swit was celebrated for her powerful portrayal of a strong and independent woman on the iconic series, contributing significantly to its success and enduring legacy.

Updated: 31-05-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 01:01 IST
Emmy-winning actress Loretta Swit, renowned for her portrayal of the no-nonsense U.S. Army combat nurse Major Margaret 'Hot Lips' Houlihan on the hit TV series 'M*A*S*H', died at the age of 87 in New York City. Her passing marks the end of an era for one of television's most beloved stars.

Swit's performance in 'M*A*S*H' earned her two Emmy Awards and ten nominations, showcasing her talent in portraying a powerful and complex character. She broke barriers as the sole female regular in a male-dominated cast, embodying strength and independence. 'M*A*S*H' remains a timeless classic thanks to her contributions.

Beyond her iconic role, Swit had a diverse acting career, appearing on Broadway, in films, and as a staunch advocate for animal rights. Her influence extends to new generations discovering 'M*A*S*H' through syndication worldwide, proving the enduring impact of her work and spirit.

