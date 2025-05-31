Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Updates Peruvian Citizenship Info from Vatican

Pope Leo XIV, although residing in the Vatican, has updated his Peruvian citizenship details including his address and headshot. Granted Peruvian citizenship in 2015, he continues to comply with his citizen duties, though he won't be required to vote in the upcoming elections due to his age.

Pope Leo XIV continues to fulfill his responsibilities as a Peruvian citizen even while residing in the Vatican. On Friday, he updated his national registration details, including his new address and a recent headshot, maintaining his connection to his South American roots.

According to a statement by Peru's national registry agency, the update aligns with the country's efforts to track its citizens globally. Born in the United States, Pope Leo became a naturalized Peruvian citizen in 2015, shortly before his appointment as the bishop of Chiclayo.

Four Peruvian officials met with the pope at the Vatican to collect necessary details like fingerprints and a signature. Although his travel plans to Peru remain undisclosed, he has expressed a desire to personally collect his updated identification during a future visit.

