Anupam Kher Lauds Historic 100 Days of Delhi's New Government

Actor Anupam Kher attended a Delhi government event marking 100 days under CM Rekha Gupta. He praised the administration's focus on public welfare initiatives. CM Gupta highlighted her commitment to development and cleanliness, driven by PM Modi's vision of inclusive growth. The government unveiled a workbook showcasing achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 12:07 IST
Anupam Kher (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Anupam Kher joined a special event organized by the Delhi government to celebrate the completion of its first 100 days under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Speaking to ANI, Kher hailed the event as a 'historic day,' expressing interest in the changes implemented by the new administration and praising their efforts.

Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has unveiled a 'workbook' detailing significant public welfare initiatives over their 100-day tenure. Key projects include the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Mahila Samman Yojana, and the Yamuna River cleaning campaign. Gupta emphasized politics focused on public service.

In a post on 'X,' CM Gupta reaffirmed her commitment to 'development that can be seen as well as felt,' focusing on areas like cleanliness, security, and women's empowerment. She credited PM Modi for inspiring their inclusive vision and declared that Delhi's progress will continue with an emphasis on good governance.

