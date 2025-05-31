Divine Inspiration: Miss India’s Miss World Gown Pays Homage to the Ganges

Miss India Nandini Gupta graced the grand finale of the 72nd Miss World in a gown designed by Vietnamese fashion designer Nguyen Tien Truyen. This shimmering attire pays tribute to the River Ganges, revered across India as a symbol of divine purity and renewal.

In a social media post, Gupta highlighted the gown's design, emphasizing its homage to the mystical beauty of water and light. The gown evokes the Ganges not just as a river but as a divine embodiment of purification, renewal, and the sacred connection between heaven and earth.

The gown, crafted from translucent fabrics, mirrors the elegance of gliding water. Truyen, who gained international recognition with his win on Project Runway Vietnam 2015, continues to be celebrated for his avant-garde aesthetic. Gupta did not disclose reasons for her choice of a Vietnamese designer.

(With inputs from agencies.)