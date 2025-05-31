Left Menu

Instagram Influencer's Arrest Sparks Legal Drama

A 22-year-old Instagram influencer from Kolkata was arrested for a viral video containing communal remarks. She faced legal charges for promoting enmity. The backlash led to her apology and video removal. Ignoring legal notices culminated in her arrest in Gurugram and subsequent judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:32 IST
Instagram Influencer's Arrest Sparks Legal Drama
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata police have apprehended a 22-year-old Instagram influencer on allegations of uploading a video containing communal comments. The influencer suggested Bollywood's silence on 'Operation Sindoor' in her remarks, a source revealed on Saturday.

The accused, a student at Pune's Law University and resident of Kolkata's Anandapur area, was taken into custody in Gurugram on Friday night. Following her arrest, she appeared in a Kolkata court on Saturday, where her bail plea was rejected, leading to her detention until June 13.

Police charged the influencer under sections pertaining to fostering enmity among groups, conducting malicious acts intended to incite religious tensions, and provocation likely to breach peace. Her post attracted significant backlash, resulting in the removal of the video and an issued apology. Despite notification attempts, her family's disappearance prompted a court to issue a warrant, culminating in her capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025