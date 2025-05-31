Instagram Influencer's Arrest Sparks Legal Drama
A 22-year-old Instagram influencer from Kolkata was arrested for a viral video containing communal remarks. She faced legal charges for promoting enmity. The backlash led to her apology and video removal. Ignoring legal notices culminated in her arrest in Gurugram and subsequent judicial custody.
- Country:
- India
Kolkata police have apprehended a 22-year-old Instagram influencer on allegations of uploading a video containing communal comments. The influencer suggested Bollywood's silence on 'Operation Sindoor' in her remarks, a source revealed on Saturday.
The accused, a student at Pune's Law University and resident of Kolkata's Anandapur area, was taken into custody in Gurugram on Friday night. Following her arrest, she appeared in a Kolkata court on Saturday, where her bail plea was rejected, leading to her detention until June 13.
Police charged the influencer under sections pertaining to fostering enmity among groups, conducting malicious acts intended to incite religious tensions, and provocation likely to breach peace. Her post attracted significant backlash, resulting in the removal of the video and an issued apology. Despite notification attempts, her family's disappearance prompted a court to issue a warrant, culminating in her capture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
War or taking back Pak-occupied Kashmir should be a war of choice taken by a decision. That is not the aim of Operation Sindoor: Ex-DGMO Anil Bhatt.
Tensions Thaw: Sharif Calls for Conditional Peace Talks with India After Operation Sindoor
Our air force spearheaded this campaign against terrorism effectively: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor.
Our Air Force has touched new and greater heights with its valour, courage and glory: Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor.
Defence Stocks Surge Amid Operation Sindoor Impact