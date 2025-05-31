Instagram Influencer's Arrest Sparks Legal Drama

Kolkata police have apprehended a 22-year-old Instagram influencer on allegations of uploading a video containing communal comments. The influencer suggested Bollywood's silence on 'Operation Sindoor' in her remarks, a source revealed on Saturday.

The accused, a student at Pune's Law University and resident of Kolkata's Anandapur area, was taken into custody in Gurugram on Friday night. Following her arrest, she appeared in a Kolkata court on Saturday, where her bail plea was rejected, leading to her detention until June 13.

Police charged the influencer under sections pertaining to fostering enmity among groups, conducting malicious acts intended to incite religious tensions, and provocation likely to breach peace. Her post attracted significant backlash, resulting in the removal of the video and an issued apology. Despite notification attempts, her family's disappearance prompted a court to issue a warrant, culminating in her capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)