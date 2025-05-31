Left Menu

Rajpal Yadav's Return to Silver Screen: Leaving Politics Behind

Renowned actor Rajpal Yadav reflects on his brief political stint, attributing his departure to Narendra Modi's environmental initiatives and his passion for acting. Once involved with his party, Sarva Sambhav Party, Yadav chooses to focus on films, joining other celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan in leaving politics.

Actor Rajpal Yadav (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rajpal Yadav, widely recognized for his comic roles in films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Dhol', and 'Hungama', ventured into politics nearly a decade ago by launching the Sarva Sambhav Party. However, he eventually decided to leave politics, citing his enduring passion for cinema as the primary reason.

In a conversation with ANI, Yadav reflected on his political journey, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's environmental policies influenced his decision to step back from electoral politics. He acknowledged Modi's efforts in addressing global warming and environmental preservation, stating, "In 2019, because of Modi sahab I said goodbye to politics forever. Jal, jungle, zameen, paryavaran, pahad, I had a lot of interest in these areas. I realized whatever changes I wanted to bring, have been made by Modiji."

While Yadav had an interest in politics, he ultimately chose to shift his focus back to acting, highlighting the challenges of balancing both careers. He explained, "It's difficult to do both jobs (acting and politics) together. Both require proper time and attention. Also, 'Kala' mera pehla pyaar hai (Art is my first love)." His decision mirrors that of other celebrities, such as Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, who also explored politics but later returned to their entertainment careers.

