Memoirs of an IPS Officer: A Glimpse Behind the Bureaucratic Curtain

Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O P Singh has unveiled a new memoir titled 'Through My Eyes: Sketches from A Cop's Notebook,' offering insights into his 37-year career in the Indian Police Service. The book, written in a narrative style, recounts various anecdotes and experiences from Singh's life in law enforcement.

Among these stories is the tale of a caterer left unpaid due to bureaucratic loopholes during a visit by then-Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Despite providing meals to the Prime Minister's entourage, the caterer's modest bill was trapped in a web of administrative red tape due to the inclusion of chicken on the menu.

Another anecdote chronicles the oversight of protocol arrangements for Uttar Pradesh Home Minister Gopi Nath Dixit during a visit to Varanasi, highlighting the chaotic administrative practices. The book also delves into more serious incidents, such as an 'honour killing' case, while showcasing the 'softer side' of political figures like Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.