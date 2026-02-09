Left Menu

Italy Thrives at Milano Cortina 2026: Medal Wins Boost Olympic Frenzy

Italy's medal-rich start in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics is driving massive TV audiences and ticket sales. Highlighted by speed skater Francesca Lollobrigida’s gold win, enthusiasm is high. Ticket sales reached 1.2 million, overshadowing previous Olympics, and biathlon events are sold out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics has opened with a medal-rich beginning for Italy, sparking a surge in television viewership and ticket sales, according to organizers. Italy's athletes have secured nine medals, with Francesca Lollobrigida's gold medal triumph drawing particular attention.

The enthusiasm generated by the games is palpable, as ticket sales have already reached 1.2 million in the early stages. This outpaces the initial days of both Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018, where Italy's momentum contrasts with past Winter Games where host nations initially faced struggles.

Public broadcaster Rai reported that the opening ceremony attracted over 9.27 million viewers, a remarkable audience share for Italy. The demand for tickets remains high across events, with competitions such as men's alpine skiing downhill and ice hockey reaching effective sellouts, organizers noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

