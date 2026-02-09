Kanpur Lamborghini Accident: Driver Behind the Wheel, Says Lawyer

The high-profile Lamborghini accident in Kanpur has taken a new turn as Shivam Mishra, initially blamed for driving the luxury car that injured several pedestrians and hit a motorcycle, has his lawyer claiming otherwise. Mishra's legal representative, Mrityunjay Kumar, asserted on Monday that it was the driver, Mohan, who was operating the vehicle at the time of the accident on VIP Road.

The mishap on Sunday afternoon near Jhula Park Crossing saw the high-speed Lamborghini reportedly strike a parked Bullet motorcycle before injuring a passerby, leading to serious injuries for the victim and damage to the motorcycle. The police, who seized the vehicle shortly after the incident, are continuing their investigation, examining every detail in a probe led by SI Dinesh Kumar.

The case, currently under the scrutiny of DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava, hasn't resulted in any arrests yet. Srivastava expressed commitment to a thorough investigation, emphasizing that the facts, once emerged, will guide the action plan. Eyewitnesses report dramatic scenes with bouncers allegedly extricating the driver before police intervention. A court hearing is set for tomorrow to further discuss the legal proceedings.