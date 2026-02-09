Cricket Icons Unite in DP World's 'Go Beyond' Campaign for ICC T20 World Cup

In a striking collaboration, Indian cricket luminaries Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, and Abhishek Sharma appear in DP World's invigorating campaign 'Go Beyond' for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The campaign explores the synergy between cricket and logistics, celebrating progress powered by innovation and an eagerness to surpass conventional benchmarks.

Tendulkar speaks on achieving beyond a hundred centuries, while Suryakumar and Sharma emphasize their unique playing styles, bolstering cricket with flair and aggression. Their narrative, viewed through a generational lens, encapsulates a united belief in redefining the game by challenging norms and setting new standards.

Echoing this sentiment, DP World's Global Ambassador Tendulkar and Brand Ambassador Sharma express their excitement on motivating fans to push the boundaries. India Captain Yadav highlights the opportunity to make history on home soil during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, aligning with the 'Go Beyond' ethos to inspire aspiring cricketers globally.

