Debate Dilemma: Parliament's Political Standoff

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the importance of debate in Parliament, highlighting that the government wishes to pass legislation after thorough discussion. He criticized opposition tactics and noted their lack of numerical strength to challenge the ruling alliance. Rijiju affirmed the government's readiness to facilitate dialogue for productive sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:23 IST
In a statement underscoring the vitality of parliamentary debate, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed that bypassing discussions would primarily disadvantage the opposition, given the ruling alliance's majority. Rijiju asserted the government's commitment to legislative dialogues, even amidst current tensions with opposition parties.

Addressing reporters from the Parliament House, the minister accused the opposition of undermining Speaker Om Birla's authority, citing incidents of chaos and disrespect. He confirmed that while the government could have sought stronger action, it respected the Speaker's decision to suspend eight MPs, reinforcing the goal of maintaining order.

Rijiju criticized opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's demands, suggesting the focus should be on equitable speaking opportunities in the House. Emphasizing open floor debates, Rijiju reiterated the government's preparedness to ensure smooth proceedings, which include the pivotal Budget discussions and fostering a functional parliamentary environment.

