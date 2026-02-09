Debate Dilemma: Parliament's Political Standoff

In a statement underscoring the vitality of parliamentary debate, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed that bypassing discussions would primarily disadvantage the opposition, given the ruling alliance's majority. Rijiju asserted the government's commitment to legislative dialogues, even amidst current tensions with opposition parties.

Addressing reporters from the Parliament House, the minister accused the opposition of undermining Speaker Om Birla's authority, citing incidents of chaos and disrespect. He confirmed that while the government could have sought stronger action, it respected the Speaker's decision to suspend eight MPs, reinforcing the goal of maintaining order.

Rijiju criticized opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's demands, suggesting the focus should be on equitable speaking opportunities in the House. Emphasizing open floor debates, Rijiju reiterated the government's preparedness to ensure smooth proceedings, which include the pivotal Budget discussions and fostering a functional parliamentary environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)