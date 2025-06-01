Director Tim Miller's Ambition to Helm an X-Men Movie

Tim Miller, the acclaimed director of 'Deadpool' and 'Terminator: Dark Fate', has revealed his fervent aspiration to direct an 'X-Men' movie. Known for his dynamic approach to filmmaking, Miller has long been an admirer of the Marvel universe, particularly the 'X-Men'.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Miller conveyed his enthusiasm, stating, 'I think that Marvel has this secret weapon they haven't been able to unveil yet, which is the whole 'X-Men' universe, which is what got me into comics.'

Miller disclosed that he had an 'X-Men' project in development at Fox before the merger, describing it as 'Home Alone meets Alien'. He also expressed his interest in potentially directing DC's 'The Authority', a series he considers a favorite.

