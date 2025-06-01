Left Menu

Director Tim Miller's Ambition to Helm an X-Men Movie

Director Tim Miller, renowned for 'Deadpool' and 'Terminator: Dark Fate', expresses his desire to direct an 'X-Men' film. He finds the Marvel's X-Men universe intriguing and had a project in development before the Fox merger. Miller also shows interest in DC's 'The Authority'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-06-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 12:42 IST
Director Tim Miller's Ambition to Helm an X-Men Movie
Director
  • Country:
  • United States

Tim Miller, the acclaimed director of 'Deadpool' and 'Terminator: Dark Fate', has revealed his fervent aspiration to direct an 'X-Men' movie. Known for his dynamic approach to filmmaking, Miller has long been an admirer of the Marvel universe, particularly the 'X-Men'.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Miller conveyed his enthusiasm, stating, 'I think that Marvel has this secret weapon they haven't been able to unveil yet, which is the whole 'X-Men' universe, which is what got me into comics.'

Miller disclosed that he had an 'X-Men' project in development at Fox before the merger, describing it as 'Home Alone meets Alien'. He also expressed his interest in potentially directing DC's 'The Authority', a series he considers a favorite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025