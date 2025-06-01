Entertainment Highlights: Taylor Swift's Triumph, Doctor Who Evolution & More

In recent entertainment developments, President Trump stated that he had received no requests to pardon Sean 'Diddy' Combs but would review the case facts. Combs is involved in a high-profile trial concerning charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Pop icon Taylor Swift has reclaimed control over her music by purchasing the masters of her first six albums. This move comes after a previous dispute with her former record label over ownership, leading her to re-record some albums as 'Taylor's Version.'

'Doctor Who' has undergone another regeneration with the departure of Ncuti Gatwa, marking a significant moment in the show's history. Billie Piper returns to the beloved sci-fi series, continuing the tradition of the Doctor's capacity for change. Additionally, the entertainment world mourns the loss of Loretta Swit, revered for her portrayal of Major Margaret 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in 'M*A*S*H'.

