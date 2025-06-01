Hasset Dereje: From Self-Doubt to Miss World Africa

Hasset Dereje, a 19-year-old from Ethiopia, credits the Miss World pageant with helping her overcome self-doubt. Recently crowned as the first runner-up in the Miss World 2025 contest and as Miss World Africa, Dereje achieved a historical milestone as the first Ethiopian to reach such heights in the competition.

Sharing the emotional highs and lows of her journey, Dereje admitted that self-doubt was her greatest challenge. However, the support and love from her fellow African contestants provided her with the strength she needed. Currently studying chemical engineering, she also advocates for community initiatives in Ethiopia.

Dereje's victory is celebrated across Africa, marking a new era of cultural representation. She intends to use her platform to change global perceptions about Africa's rich culture, innovation, and resilience. Open to exploring the arts, she expressed interest in possibly entering the entertainment industry to inspire young African girls.