Himachal's Eco-Tourism Boom: A Green Future

Himachal Pradesh is set to develop 77 eco-tourism sites as part of the Eco Tourism Policy-2024. The policy aims to promote sustainable tourism while safeguarding nature. Local communities are being involved, and facilities including online bookings and a trekking app are being enhanced to attract more tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has embarked on an ambitious plan to develop 77 eco-tourism sites across the state under the Eco Tourism Policy-2024, an official announcement revealed on Sunday. This strategic move aims to balance tourism development with environmental preservation.

The new policy seeks to attract tourists while protecting natural habitats, boosting local employment, and contributing to sustainable economic growth. Popular locations, including Shimla, Kullu, and Dharamshala, are among the key sites for this initiative.

Integral to this project is the involvement of local communities, seen in the creation of eco-tourism committees and the training of over 70 local guides. Enhanced facilities such as online booking of forest rest houses and a mobile app for trekking routes mark a significant step forward, promising a surge in tourist influx following a 13.24% rise in 2024.

