Koneru Humpy: Chess Champion's Relentless Pursuit of Excellence

Koneru Humpy, the revered chess champion known for her unyielding competitive spirit, has managed to sustain her successful career by eschewing defeat and striving to prove herself repeatedly. The two-time women's world rapid chess champion is now setting her sights on improving her Classical rating and qualifying for the Women's Candidates.

At the age of 15, Humpy became the first Indian female player to earn the Grandmaster title, and her dedication to the game remains undiminished. Despite the challenges of balancing family commitments, she has found ways to stay engaged with her passion for chess, constantly refining and evolving her strategies.

Humpy's current focus is on shoring up her Classical rating, as part of her efforts to qualify for the Women's Candidates and, eventually, the World Championships. Her determination is evident in her recent performances, and she continues to adapt her approach, even incorporating new methods like watching chess videos and solving puzzles. Her journey underscores the resilience and adaptability needed to stay at the top in competitive chess.