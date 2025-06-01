Left Menu

Rajasthan's Fortnight for Water: Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan-Jan Abhiyan

The BJP-led Rajasthan government will implement a two-week water awareness campaign from June 5, focusing on water conservation and the construction and revival of water structures. Titled Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan-Jan Abhiyan, the campaign coincides with World Environment Day and Ganga Dussehra, emphasizing Rajasthan's cultural traditions.

The government of Rajasthan, under BJP leadership, is set to launch a comprehensive water awareness campaign spanning two weeks, starting June 5. This initiative was announced on Sunday after a review meeting led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Titled 'Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan-Jan Abhiyan,' the campaign aims to focus on vital water conservation measures by constructing new water storage structures and cleaning and reviving existing water reservoirs throughout the state. These efforts are deemed essential in a region characterized by its arid desert landscape.

The campaign's inception aligns with the coinciding cultural milestones of World Environment Day and Ganga Dussehra, further linking environmental conservation to tradition and culture. Activities will include the Vande Ganga Kalash Yatra and worship programs at major reservoirs, reinforcing Rajasthan's commitment to sustainable water management.

