Harvey Weinstein Retrial: Silence Speaks Volumes

Harvey Weinstein will not testify in his New York sex crimes retrial, a decision confirmed by his lawyer, Arthur Aidala, on Sunday. This paves the way for jurors to deliberate on the case without hearing firsthand testimony from the former movie mogul.

The trial is set to advance to closing arguments on Tuesday. Uncertainty remains whether jury deliberations will commence Tuesday afternoon or the following Wednesday. Weinstein, who was previously convicted in New York and California, faces charges of raping Jessica Mann and forcing sexual acts on Miriam Haley and Kaja Sokola.

While the defense claims the encounters were consensual, witnesses, including Mann, Haley, and Sokola, provided emotional testimony describing misconduct by Weinstein. Meanwhile, jury considerations include past portrayals of consensual interaction and Weinstein's prior convictions which are under appeal in California.

(With inputs from agencies.)