Epic Harmony: The Song Uniting a World of Women

India-born British chef Asma Khan has become part of an unprecedented global musical initiative with the '195' song, which has entered the Guinness World Records for the most nationalities contributing vocals to a single recording.

Produced by The Frequency School, the song seeks to raise awareness about gender equality and mental health. Co-founded by US Grammy-nominated producer Maejor, the campaign was unveiled at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The initiative's executive producer, Martina Fuchs, emphasizes the song's mission to create a peaceful world by engaging women worldwide. Asma Khan, known for her role in Netflix's Chef's Table, adds star power to this groundbreaking project.