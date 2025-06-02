Left Menu

Epic Harmony: The Song Uniting a World of Women

India-born British restaurateur Asma Khan participates in '195', a song featuring women from 195 countries, which broke a Guinness World Record for the most national contributions to a musical recording. The song aims to raise awareness on gender equality and mental health through sound healing frequencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:50 IST
Epic Harmony: The Song Uniting a World of Women
  • Country:
  • India

India-born British chef Asma Khan has become part of an unprecedented global musical initiative with the '195' song, which has entered the Guinness World Records for the most nationalities contributing vocals to a single recording.

Produced by The Frequency School, the song seeks to raise awareness about gender equality and mental health. Co-founded by US Grammy-nominated producer Maejor, the campaign was unveiled at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The initiative's executive producer, Martina Fuchs, emphasizes the song's mission to create a peaceful world by engaging women worldwide. Asma Khan, known for her role in Netflix's Chef's Table, adds star power to this groundbreaking project.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025