Australian woman on trial for triple murder testifies over mushroom poisoning

The woman accused of murdering three members of her ex-husbands family by serving them poisonous mushrooms has taken the stand at an Australian court on Monday as the highly publicised triple murder trial nears its conclusion.Erin Patterson, 50, is accused of killing her former parents-in-law, Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Gail Pattersons sister, Heather Wilkinson, 66, and also of attempting to murder Wilkinsons husband, Ian, 68 after the four consumed a meal at Pattersons home in Victoria state in July 2023.

PTI | Newcastle | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:35 IST
The woman accused of murdering three members of her ex-husband's family by serving them poisonous mushrooms has taken the stand at an Australian court on Monday as the highly publicised triple murder trial nears its conclusion.

Erin Patterson, 50, is accused of killing her former parents-in-law, Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Gail Patterson's sister, Heather Wilkinson, 66, and also of attempting to murder Wilkinson's husband, Ian, 68 after the four consumed a meal at Patterson's home in Victoria state in July 2023. She could face up to 25 years in prison for the attempted murder charge, while murder in the state of Victoria carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Her lawyer, Colin Mandy, previously told the Victorian state Supreme Court during the six-week trial the poisoning was accidental. Patterson's appearance as a defense witness Monday marked the first time the 50-year-old has spoken since pleading not guilty to all charges in May last year. She served meals of beef Wellington, mashed potato and green beans at her home in the rural town of Leongartha on July 29, 2023. All four guests were hospitalised the next day with poisoning from death cap mushrooms, also known as amanita phalloides, that were added to the beef and pastry dish. Ian Wilkinson survived after a liver transplant.

Under questioning from Mandy, Patterson revealed personal battles with low self-esteem, shifting spirituality, the complicated birth of her son and growing distance from her estranged husband's family in recent years.

"I had felt for some months that my relationship with the wider Patterson family, and particularly Don and Gail, perhaps had a bit more distance or space put between us," Patterson said. "We saw each other less." Patterson is due back on the witness stand Tuesday as the trial continues.

The prosecution completed the presentation of its evidence to a jury of 14 people earlier on Monday afternoon.

