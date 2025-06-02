Left Menu

Carole King praises Taylor Swift for regaining control of masters

Legendary singer-songwriter Carole King has expressed her admiration for Taylor Swift after the pop star announced that she has regained control of her music catalogue.

Legendary singer-songwriter Carole King has expressed her admiration for Taylor Swift after the pop star announced that she has regained control of her music catalogue. King reposted Swift's Instagram announcement, adding a heartfelt message of support.

King, 83, wrote on her Instagram Stories, "You continue to inspire!," over a photo of Swift celebrating her achievement. Swift, 35, has long been a fan of King's work, and the two have crossed paths at music industry events.

King has previously praised Swift's songwriting skills, presenting her with the Artist of the Decade Award at the American Music Awards in 2019. "Over the years, I've known some great songwriters, and I've also known some great singers and performers. It's rare to see all those talents in one person, but that defines Taylor Swift," King said.

Swift has often spoken about the impact of King's music on her own career. In her 2021 speech inducting King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Swift said, "Carole taught artists like me that telling your own story is worth the work and struggle it takes to earn the opportunity for your story to be heard." (ANI)

