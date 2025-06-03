Left Menu

James Cameron to co-write 'The Devil' movie adaptation

Filmmaker James Cameron, whose credits include Titanic, The Terminator, and the Avatar franchise, is set to write a script for the movie adaptation of the best-selling novel The Devils by Joe Abercrombie.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-06-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 13:06 IST
James Cameron to co-write 'The Devil' movie adaptation
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker James Cameron, whose credits include ''Titanic'', ''The Terminator'', and the ''Avatar'' franchise, is set to write a script for the movie adaptation of the best-selling novel ''The Devils'' by Joe Abercrombie. He shared the news of acquiring the rights to the novel on his Facebook account on Monday. The director said he has admired Abercrombie's writings for years. Both will write the script for the upcoming project. Cameron will begin work on the project once he is done with his upcoming film ''Avatar: Fire and Ash'', which is the third installment in the ''Avatar'' franchise. ''I've loved Joe's writing for years, cherishing each new read, throughout the epic cycle of the 'First Law' books, especially 'Best Served Cold' (LOVE IT!) and the 'Age of Madness' trilogy. But the freshness of the world and the characters in 'The Devils' finally got me to buy one of his books and partner with him to bring it to the screen,'' Cameron said. ''I'm looking forward to the writing process with him, though I'm certain this adaptation will practically write itself because Joe writes very visually, almost in scenes, and with a very cinematic structure. I can't wait to dig into this as I wind down on 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'. It will be a joyful new challenge for me to bring these indelible characters to life.'' The book revolves around an alternate medieval Europe threatened by an imminent elvish invasion, who are hungry for human flesh.

Abercrombie said he couldn't think of anyone better than Cameron to bring the story to the screen.

''James Cameron has been thrilling audiences, including me, by putting the impossible on film for over four decades. No one can balance mind-blowing action and spectacle with gut-wrenching personal stakes and story the way he does. I can't think of anyone better to bring this weird and wonderful monster of a book to the screen,'' he said. Cameron's ''Avatar: Fire and Ash'' is slated to release in theatres on December 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025