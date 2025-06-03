'I am misunderstood,' Kamal Haasan tells Karnataka film chamber over language row

Actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said his recent statement at the 'Thug Life' audio launch event in connection with the evolution of Kannada language was misunderstood and that his words were taken out of context. He asserted that his love for Kannada language is genuine.

The acclaimed actor, writing to Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), acknowledged the film body's concern and said: ''It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launch, spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar has been misunderstood and taken out of context.'' He said he only intended to convey that ''we are all one, and from the same (linguistic) family,'' and did not mean to diminish the Kannada language in any way. ''There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of Kannada language,'' he said adding he was writing out of deep respect for the people of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, speaking to PTI, M Narasimhalu, President of KFCC, said: ''The matter is in court now. We will do what the court tells us to do.'' KFCC's proposed executive committee meeting to deliberate the matter was postponed in the wake of the Karnataka High Court's hearing on the issue.

The actor in his letter to the film chamber said that ''like Tamil, Kannada has a proud literary and cultural tradition,'' that he has long admired. ''Throughout my career, I have cherished the warmth and affection extended to me by the Kannada-speaking community.'' With a clear conscience and conviction, he said his love for the language was genuine, and he had great respect for the love that Kannadigas had for their mother tongue. His bond with Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and all other Indian languages was heartfelt.

''I have always stood for the equal dignity of all Indian languages and remain opposed to the dominance of any one language over another, as such imbalance undermines the linguistic fabric of the Union of India,'' he added. Haasan said he spoke the language of cinema, which was universal, a language that ''knows only love and bonding.'' His statement was only to establish bond and unity. He said it was out of love that Shivanna attended the audio launch event in Chennai. ''I really regret that Shivanna had to go through such embarrassment on account of this.'' Haasan said he was sure the mutual love and respect between him and Shivanna would not only continue, but it would also get stronger. The actor said cinema must remain a bridge between people and not a wall that divides them. ''This was the intent of my statement and I never have been nor would ever want to give any room for public unrest and animosity,'' wrote Haasan. He hoped the misunderstanding was temporary and an opportunity to reiterate mutual love and respect.

''I sincerely hope my words are received in the spirit they were intended, and that my enduring affection for Karnataka, its people, and their language is recognised in its true light.'' KFCC had announced earlier that it will boycott 'Thug Life' unless the actor apologises for his recent statement suggesting that Kannada evolved from Tamil. The remarks, made during a promotional event in Chennai, triggered widespread backlash from pro-Kannada organisations.

