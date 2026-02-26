ED Director's Crucial Chennai Visit: High-Profile Cases Under Review
ED Director Rahul Navin will visit Chennai for a crucial review of ongoing investigations, including the high-profile case involving state minister K N Nehru. The visit involves evaluating money laundering and foreign exchange violation cases, particularly those where court directions have sparked action. The probe aims at uncovering alleged corruption in Tamil Nadu.
Rahul Navin, Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is set to visit Chennai this weekend. This visit will focus on assessing the progress of ongoing federal investigations in Tamil Nadu, officials confirmed on Thursday.
The chief objective of Navin's visit is to review high-profile cases, notably the investigation linked to state minister K N Nehru. This comes after the Madras High Court instructed the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Nehru over alleged bribery in appointments.
Navin's visit will also see evaluations of other money laundering and foreign exchange violation cases. In light of upcoming assembly polls, the ED director plans to review administrative matters of the agency's zonal offices in Chennai. His findings could have significant political and legal repercussions in the region.
