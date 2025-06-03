Rod Stewart postpones Las Vegas show citing health issues

Left Menu

The 80-year-old rock legend, Rod Stewart, said in a post to his Instagram Story, "I am sorry to inform you that I'm not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10. Your tickets will be valid for the new date."

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 15:13 IST

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 15:13 IST
Singer Rod Stewart (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Rod Stewart called in sick just four hours before his show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. As per Deadline, the 80-year-old rock legend said in a post to his Instagram Story, "I am sorry to inform you that I'm not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10. Your tickets will be valid for the new date."

The venue, Caesars, also confirmed the postponement of the show scheduled on Sunday. According to Deadline, billed as "The Encore Shows," the series follows 200 performances in the Grammy winner's 13-year residency after he decided he didn't want to stop playing Caesars.

The current "Encore" run lasts through October 4. In 2023, Stewart cancelled an Australian tour date six hours before the show, citing a viral infection that irritated his throat. His next Las Vegas show is scheduled for Thursday.

Last year, the singer also cancelled his concerts due to COVID. The Ticket holders were informed to "hold on to their tickets as they will be honoured for the rescheduled shows.

"Rod's illness followed the singer missing the 200th show of his long-running Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on when he cited strep throat as the reason for his absence. At the time, he noted on Instagram, "Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I'm absolutely gutted. I've been looking forward to this concert for so long. My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused."

Rod is best known for singing memorable tracks such as 'I Don't Want To Talk About It', 'Downtown Train' and 'You're In My Heart' among several others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

