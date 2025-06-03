Left Menu

Modi to Inaugurate Kashmir Rail Link Amid Political and Regional Developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Kashmir rail project on June 6, marking his first visit post-Operation Sindoor. The event occurs amidst growing demands from opposition parties for a special Parliament session and diplomatic concerns involving India's exclusion from the G7 meeting in Canada.

Modi to Inaugurate Kashmir Rail Link Amid Political and Regional Developments
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 6 for the inauguration of the Kashmir rail project, his first visit after Operation Sindoor. The project is seen as a significant step in enhancing the region's connectivity.

In domestic political developments, opposition parties, led by the INDIA bloc, have united in demanding a special session of Parliament. This comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, with 16 party leaders writing to the Prime Minister to address their concerns.

Meanwhile, India's absence from the G7 meeting in Canada has prompted criticism from the Congress, labeling it a diplomatic failure following the row over US mediation between India and Pakistan.

