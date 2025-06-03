Indian Travelers Embrace the Green Journey: Sustainability Takes Center Stage

A recent report by the online travel agency Booking.com highlights a remarkable shift in travel preferences among Indian tourists, with sustainability now at the forefront of their considerations.

The 10th edition of the 'Travel & Sustainability Report 2025' indicates that 87% of Indian respondents are ready to adopt sustainable travel practices in the coming year. This includes intentions to use environmental-friendly transport options and cut down on waste.

Furthermore, the survey reveals a propensity among 75% of participants for filtering travel bookings based on sustainability credentials. A significant portion believes in the benefit of consistent sustainability labels across travel platforms, pointing to an evolving travel paradigm focused on greener choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)