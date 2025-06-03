Faith Over Fear: Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Amidst Tensions
Despite recent terror attacks and rising tensions in Kashmir, thousands of Kashmiri Pandits gathered for the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, demonstrating faith's triumph over fear. The event, held at the Ragnya Devi temple, symbolized communal unity and a call for peace and dignified return to the Valley.
In the heart of Kashmir, faith boldly declared victory over fear as thousands of Kashmiri Pandits celebrated the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela amidst a backdrop of terror attacks and border tensions. The revered temple of Ragnya Devi, adorned for the occasion, drew devotees nationwide to observe 'Zyeth Atham'.
Security was heightened around the temple complex as the community gathered to offer prayers for peace and unity. Nanna Ji, a Kashmiri Pandit, emphasized that the attack was an attempt to disrupt Hindu-Muslim harmony, reiterating that such conspiracies would not succeed.
The event marked a powerful statement against fear and terror, urging tourists to visit 'paradise on earth'. As hymns echoed through the temple, the clear waters of the sacred spring served as a hopeful sign for Kashmir's future. The call for a genuine dialogue and dignified return echoed among the devotees.
