Harvey Weinstein's Retrial: A Hollywood Scandal Revisited

Harvey Weinstein's retrial for rape and sexual assault charges is set to conclude with closing arguments in Manhattan. This comes after a state appeals court overturned his 2020 conviction, marking another chapter in the legal saga surrounding the former movie mogul.

At 73, Weinstein faces accusations from multiple women, using his Hollywood influence for predatory behavior. Despite maintaining his innocence, he is already set for life imprisonment due to a 16-year sentence in California.

Weinstein's initial conviction became pivotal to the #MeToo movement. However, an order for retrial emerged from appellate court error findings. Beyond his current charges, over 100 women, many actresses, have come forward against Weinstein, whose fall from prominence continues to shape discussions on power and abuse in Hollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)