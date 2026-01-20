Left Menu

Industrial Units in Key Sectors to Curb Emissions Under New Regime

Four sectors—petroleum refinery, petrochemicals, textiles, and secondary aluminium—must reduce emissions per unit of product by 2026-27 as part of India's expanded Greenhouse Gas emissions intensity reduction regime, with 208 units affected. Non-compliance will incur penalties. This initiative follows previous rules for sectors like aluminium and cement.

The Indian government is stepping up its efforts to combat climate change by expanding its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions intensity reduction regime to include sectors like petroleum refinery, petrochemicals, textiles, and secondary aluminium. Environment Ministry officials confirmed the development on Tuesday.

The new mandate, part of the Greenhouse Gases Emission Intensity Target Rules, 2025, will require 208 industrial units nationwide to reduce their GHG emissions per unit of product starting in 2025-26. These added sectors are set to meet the targets by 2026-27 using the 2023-24 baseline.

Industrial units found non-compliant will face penalties, officials noted. This regulation builds on the earlier inclusion of high-emission sectors such as aluminium, cement, chlor alkali, and pulp and paper, with plans to achieve a 3-7 percent cut in emissions by the set deadline.

