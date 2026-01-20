Industrial Units in Key Sectors to Curb Emissions Under New Regime

The Indian government is stepping up its efforts to combat climate change by expanding its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions intensity reduction regime to include sectors like petroleum refinery, petrochemicals, textiles, and secondary aluminium. Environment Ministry officials confirmed the development on Tuesday.

The new mandate, part of the Greenhouse Gases Emission Intensity Target Rules, 2025, will require 208 industrial units nationwide to reduce their GHG emissions per unit of product starting in 2025-26. These added sectors are set to meet the targets by 2026-27 using the 2023-24 baseline.

Industrial units found non-compliant will face penalties, officials noted. This regulation builds on the earlier inclusion of high-emission sectors such as aluminium, cement, chlor alkali, and pulp and paper, with plans to achieve a 3-7 percent cut in emissions by the set deadline.

