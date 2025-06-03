Left Menu

Kamal Haasan's Controversial Remarks Stall 'Thug Life' Release in Karnataka

Kamal Haasan's remarks about the Kannada language have delayed the release of his film 'Thug Life' in Karnataka. The Karnataka High Court criticized Haasan for not apologizing for his statement. The KFCC demands an apology for the controversy, with the next court hearing set for June 10.

The release of Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' has been postponed in Karnataka following remarks he made about the Kannada language. The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday criticized the actor for failing to issue an apology regarding his comments. Haasan had claimed that "Kannada was born out of Tamil," a remark that provoked significant backlash, prompting protests and threats of a boycott from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC).

Justice Nagaprasanna of the Karnataka High Court observed that a mere apology could have resolved the escalating tensions, noting that "freedom of expression cannot extend to hurting the sentiments of a mass." He also pointed out that the letter issued by Haasan to the KFCC lacked an explicit apology, despite the actor claiming his comments were misunderstood.

The next court hearing is scheduled for June 10. Haasan's production company seeks security for the film's release amid widespread protests. In contrast, the KFCC insists on a public apology. The court emphasized the importance of respecting linguistic and cultural sentiments, stressing the need for respectful dialogue.

