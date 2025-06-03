Left Menu

Political Pressures: UK Concern Over Activist's Mother's Health

The British government is deeply concerned about the health of Laila Soueif, mother of Egyptian-British dissident Alaa Abd el-Fattah. Soueif has been hospitalized while on a hunger strike to secure her son's release from Egyptian prison, where he is serving a five-year sentence for spreading fake news.

The British government has expressed grave concerns regarding the health of Laila Soueif, the mother of Egyptian-British political prisoner Alaa Abd el-Fattah. Soueif, currently engaged in a hunger strike, has been admitted to a London hospital. The 69-year-old mathematics professor has declared her willingness to risk everything for her son's freedom.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson communicated the government's ongoing worries, highlighting regular contact with Soueif's family and urging the Egyptian authorities to release Abd el-Fattah. The case continues to strain UK-Egypt relations following his imprisonment for alleged fake news distribution.

Efforts by the British Foreign Secretary David Lammy include dialogues with Egyptian officials to facilitate Abd el-Fattah's release. This development underscores the broader global tensions surrounding human rights advocacy and governmental accountability, particularly in the wake of the Arab Spring movements.

