Delhi DDA Golf Course Opens Doors to Retired Government Officials

The Delhi Lt Governor has approved that retired government servants will be considered in the government category for membership at the DDA's Dwarka golf course. This decision comes after several appeals and ensures reduced fees and tenure options compared to private individuals for golf course membership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, approved the inclusion of retired government servants in the government category for membership at the Delhi Development Authority's Dwarka Sector 24 golf course, previously equated with private individuals under draft rules.

This change follows multiple representations by retirees, offering three-year and five-year membership options under the new regulations, which is anticipated to provide a consistent revenue stream for the facility, according to an official statement.

The newly developed golf course, featuring an 18-hole layout and a unique two-level driving range, will also offer extension discounts. Non-government members face higher fees compared to their government counterparts, who benefit from lower entry and monthly fees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

