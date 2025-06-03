Craft Beer Compliance: Delhi's Microbreweries Under Scrutiny
The Delhi government mandates strict compliance with quality regulations for microbreweries. A new circular requires these facilities to have an authorized chemist certify their beer as fit for consumption before sale. Monthly analysis reports must be sent to the excise department and displayed on premises.
The Delhi government has reinforced its commitment to quality assurance in the city's burgeoning craft beer scene by imposing stringent compliance measures on local microbreweries.
A circular released for L-11 licenceholders mandates that beer from these facilities must receive certification as fit for human consumption from an authorized chemist before hitting the market.
Operators are required to submit monthly beer samples for laboratory analysis, with results prominently displayed on-site, and also ship certificates of analysis from each new batch to the excise department to ensure public safety and adhere to regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
