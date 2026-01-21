Supreme Court Demands Urgent Action Plan for Delhi-NCR Air Quality Crisis
The Supreme Court has ordered the Centre, Delhi government, and other stakeholders to present an action plan addressing the Commission for Air Quality Management's long-term solutions for improving Delhi-NCR's Air Quality Index. The court emphasized that no delays or objections would be entertained, pushing for immediate implementation.
The Supreme Court has issued a directive for urgent action to combat the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR. The Centre, the Delhi government, and involved stakeholders have been given four weeks to submit their plans on implementing the central pollution watchdog's long-term recommendations.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, reviewed the status report submitted by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati for the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The CAQM has outlined 15 crucial long-term measures that need immediate attention.
Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh emphasized the necessity of setting strict timelines for executing the proposed recommendations. The court reiterated its stance by stating it will not entertain any objections and condemned the central pollution authority for its previous laxity in dealing with the AQI crisis.
