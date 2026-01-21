Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Urgent Action Plan for Delhi-NCR Air Quality Crisis

The Supreme Court has ordered the Centre, Delhi government, and other stakeholders to present an action plan addressing the Commission for Air Quality Management's long-term solutions for improving Delhi-NCR's Air Quality Index. The court emphasized that no delays or objections would be entertained, pushing for immediate implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:25 IST
Supreme Court Demands Urgent Action Plan for Delhi-NCR Air Quality Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a directive for urgent action to combat the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR. The Centre, the Delhi government, and involved stakeholders have been given four weeks to submit their plans on implementing the central pollution watchdog's long-term recommendations.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, reviewed the status report submitted by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati for the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The CAQM has outlined 15 crucial long-term measures that need immediate attention.

Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh emphasized the necessity of setting strict timelines for executing the proposed recommendations. The court reiterated its stance by stating it will not entertain any objections and condemned the central pollution authority for its previous laxity in dealing with the AQI crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RCB's Homecoming: The Battle for Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB's Homecoming: The Battle for Chinnaswamy Stadium

 Global
2
Rahul Gandhi Spurs Congress Strengthening in Haryana and Uttarakhand

Rahul Gandhi Spurs Congress Strengthening in Haryana and Uttarakhand

 India
3
Demand for Justice: Tragic Accident Sparks Outrage in Noida

Demand for Justice: Tragic Accident Sparks Outrage in Noida

 India
4
India's Economic Surge: A Sustainable Path to Global Power

India's Economic Surge: A Sustainable Path to Global Power

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026