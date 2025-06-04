Hollywood Turmoil: Guitars, Layoffs, and Legal Drama

Michael J. Fox, renowned for his role in 'Back to the Future,' has called for public assistance in locating the famed guitar used in a hallmark scene of the 1985 film. The red Gibson ES-345 is central to a memorable act by Fox's character, Marty McFly, during a 1950s high school dance.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney is reportedly enacting layoffs that will affect several hundred positions across multiple sectors, including film and TV. This comes amid broader industry shifts and Paramount Global's strategic board expansion as it anticipates its merger with Skydance Media.

In legal news, testimony reveals Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged efforts to acquire security footage from a hotel altercation, while the Harvey Weinstein retrial progresses with prosecution urging conviction. On the business front, Mattel consolidates its media operations into Mattel Studios, aspiring to replicate the 'Barbie' movie's success.

