Court Drama Unfolds: Judge Rules Against Lively in Emotional Distress Claim

A federal judge ruled against Blake Lively in her emotional distress claim against Justin Baldoni, impacting their ongoing legal battle over the film 'It Ends with Us'. Lively's allegations include sexual harassment and retaliation, with a trial set for March 2025 amid high-profile involvement and complex legal entanglements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 10:28 IST
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development in the legal contest between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, a federal judge has favored Baldoni, dismissing Lively's emotional distress claims in their current lawsuit. This comes before the trial scheduled for March 2025, as reported by Deadline.

The suit focuses on the film 'It Ends with Us', featuring Lively's allegations against Baldoni and his production firm, Wayfarer Studios. Initially, Lively moved to withdraw her emotional distress claims, but Judge Lewis J. Liman, from the Southern District of New York, rejected the request on Tuesday. Judge Liman clarified that claims won't be dismissed without prejudice unless both parties consent.

Judge Liman's order stressed that without formal dismissal, Lively cannot present emotional distress evidence. Despite the ruling, Lively's legal representatives said they would continue to seek emotional distress damages through other claims like sexual harassment. The case, initiated by Lively in December 2024, involves high-profile figures and is set for trial in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

