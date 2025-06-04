Left Menu

Retrial Drama: Weinstein's Legal Battle as #MeToo's 'Original Sinner' Continues

In Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial, his lawyer presented him as a 'wrongly accused' figure in the #MeToo movement, while the prosecution depicted him as a predator of less-powerful women. The trial delves into the intricate dynamics of power and allegations reshaped by the appeal process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:30 IST
Harvey Weinstein

In the ongoing retrial of Harvey Weinstein, his defense attorney painted the former movie mogul as a 'wrongly accused' icon of the #MeToo era. Arthur Aidala's unconventional and at times theatrical approach argued that Weinstein engaged solely in consensual 'courting games' rather than committing crimes.

Prosecutor Nicole Blumberg firmly refuted this characterization, urging jurors to consider the harrowing testimonies of Weinstein's accusers. She contended that Weinstein's activities involved coercing and assaulting women who he believed would remain silent to protect their careers.

The retrial stems from an overturned previous conviction, thrusting the high-stakes case and the #MeToo movement's ripple effects under renewed scrutiny. Weinstein's defense aimed to undermine accusers' credibility while continuing to contest the allegations, as the jury prepares to deliberate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

