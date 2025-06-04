Retrial Drama: Weinstein's Legal Battle as #MeToo's 'Original Sinner' Continues

In the ongoing retrial of Harvey Weinstein, his defense attorney painted the former movie mogul as a 'wrongly accused' icon of the #MeToo era. Arthur Aidala's unconventional and at times theatrical approach argued that Weinstein engaged solely in consensual 'courting games' rather than committing crimes.

Prosecutor Nicole Blumberg firmly refuted this characterization, urging jurors to consider the harrowing testimonies of Weinstein's accusers. She contended that Weinstein's activities involved coercing and assaulting women who he believed would remain silent to protect their careers.

The retrial stems from an overturned previous conviction, thrusting the high-stakes case and the #MeToo movement's ripple effects under renewed scrutiny. Weinstein's defense aimed to undermine accusers' credibility while continuing to contest the allegations, as the jury prepares to deliberate.

(With inputs from agencies.)