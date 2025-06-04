Left Menu

Pankaja Munde's Call for Sugarcane Workers' Welfare Reform

Maharashtra's Environment Minister, Pankaja Munde, voiced her concerns over the efficiency of the welfare corporation for sugarcane workers, ahead of her visit to honor her late father. The corporation was established to provide social security benefits. Munde plans further discussions with CM Devendra Fadnavis for reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 04-06-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 13:39 IST
Pankaja Munde's Call for Sugarcane Workers' Welfare Reform
In a recent statement, Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Munde expressed her dissatisfaction with the current operations of the Loknete Gopinath Munde Sugarcane Workers Welfare Corporation, established for the benefit of sugarcane workers. The minister's comments were made during an interaction with reporters where she revealed discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis aimed at improving efficiency within the organization.

Munde underscored the importance of the corporation which was set up ahead of the 2019 assembly elections to provide measures such as Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), emphasizing that more facilities are needed for the workers. Although she successfully fought for a 34% wage hike for the laborers, she stressed the necessity for more robust functioning of the welfare corporation.

Reflecting on her political journey and her father's legacy, Munde remarked on her experiences between 2019 and 2024, highlighting her continued involvement with national leaders. She noted the evolution of political scenarios and her role within the BJP's leadership decisions, acknowledging the changing dynamics within Maharashtra's political landscape.

