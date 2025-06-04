Left Menu

International Laureates Recognition 2025: Science Meets Soul for Global Peace

His Holiness Gurumahan Sri Krishnamoorthy Jayamani, Founder of the Universal Peace Foundation, was honored with the 'Guardian of Global Peace' title at the International Laureates Recognition Conclave 2025. The event, organized by the UNS Research Council, aimed to merge science and spirituality for holistic progress.

On June 3rd, New Delhi witnessed the esteemed International Laureates Recognition Conclave 2025, where His Holiness Gurumahan Sri Krishnamoorthy Jayamani was celebrated with the title 'Guardian of Global Peace.' The event took place in the serene Thirumoorthy Hills, Tamil Nadu, and was marked by a poignant fusion of science, spirituality, and social harmony.

Convened by Mr. Suresh Sathyanarayanan of the UNS Research Council, the gathering attracted over 1,000 attendees, including scientists, wellness leaders, and spiritual thinkers. Notables such as Dr. Ravee and Dr. Hemachandran lauded Gurumahan's ability to integrate meditative practices with scientific ideology, reinforcing his status as a global spiritual luminary.

Gurumahan, in his closing remarks, emphasized the symbiosis of science and soul for global peace and wellness. The conclave marks a transformative step in recognizing the need for integrative approaches that embrace both intellectual and spiritual growth, heralding a new era in global healing and progress.

