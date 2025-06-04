Left Menu

Tiananmen Legacy: Remembering a Silenced Past

The 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown was marked by heavy security in Beijing. The Chinese Communist Party continues to suppress public remembrance of the 1989 pro-democracy protests. Despite restrictions, commemorations persist in Taiwan, highlighting ongoing tensions between democratic and authoritarian governance in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • China

On the 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, Beijing was enveloped in heavy security, ensuring the day passed unnoticed, reflecting the Chinese Communist Party's continuous effort to erase memories of 1989's pro-democracy protests from public consciousness.

While Beijing sternly controls remembrance, the spirit of commemoration breathes freely in Taiwan, where large gatherings mark the June 4 anniversary. Despite restrictions in Hong Kong, activists and international embassies subtly signal defiance and remembrance.

Striking a contrast to China's authoritarian memory suppression, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te champions the island as a beacon of democracy, highlighting its strategic position against China's looming authoritarianism, relying heavily on democratic allies like the US for support.

