Tiananmen Legacy: Remembering a Silenced Past

On the 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, Beijing was enveloped in heavy security, ensuring the day passed unnoticed, reflecting the Chinese Communist Party's continuous effort to erase memories of 1989's pro-democracy protests from public consciousness.

While Beijing sternly controls remembrance, the spirit of commemoration breathes freely in Taiwan, where large gatherings mark the June 4 anniversary. Despite restrictions in Hong Kong, activists and international embassies subtly signal defiance and remembrance.

Striking a contrast to China's authoritarian memory suppression, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te champions the island as a beacon of democracy, highlighting its strategic position against China's looming authoritarianism, relying heavily on democratic allies like the US for support.