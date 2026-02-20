Deepfakes Threaten Democracy, AI Must Protect Truth: LS Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla today warned that the rise of deepfakes and misinformation poses a serious threat to democratic systems, asserting that Artificial Intelligence (AI) must be harnessed to strengthen truth and credibility—not distort or suppress facts.

Addressing the special session on “AI for Democracy” at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Shri Birla called for robust safeguards to accompany technological advancement, ensuring that democratic discourse remains protected from manipulation and confusion.

Deepfakes and Misinformation: A Democratic Challenge

Describing deepfakes as a growing global concern, the Speaker emphasized that unchecked misuse of AI tools can undermine public trust and weaken institutions.

He stressed the need to develop strong regulatory and ethical guardrails alongside innovation to ensure that AI reinforces democratic values rather than eroding them.

AI Can Make Democracy Transparent and Citizen-Centric

Shri Birla highlighted AI’s transformative potential in strengthening democratic institutions, noting that technology can enhance transparency, accountability and citizen participation.

He reaffirmed India’s guiding principle of “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya”—for the welfare and happiness of all—and stated that India’s technological progress remains rooted in its civilizational ethos of global well-being.

Digital Parliament: Paperless, Transparent and Accessible

The Speaker cited the Digital Parliament initiative as a major example of AI-enabled legislative modernization.

Under this initiative:

Parliamentary proceedings have been made paperless and environmentally sustainable

Thousands of hours of debates and records have been digitized

AI tools have made discussions searchable and easily accessible to citizens

This, he noted, enables the public to monitor parliamentary performance more closely, strengthening accountability.

Sansad Bhashini: Bridging India’s Linguistic Diversity

Highlighting India’s linguistic diversity, Shri Birla underscored the importance of the “Sansad Bhashini” initiative.

Using AI-enabled translation tools, parliamentary debates are now being made available in multiple regional languages, enabling citizens to access and understand proceedings in their own language—thereby deepening trust and democratic participation.

India as a Global Model for Tech-Enabled Democracy

Referring to international parliamentary forums and global engagements of presiding officers, the Speaker said India’s efforts to leverage AI for legislative efficiency have received wide appreciation.

He added that modern data systems and AI tools are also helping Members of Parliament better understand the needs and aspirations of their constituencies, enabling more informed and citizen-focused policymaking.

AI for Inclusive Development and Viksit Bharat 2047

Shri Birla stated that India’s AI strategy is guided by inclusive development, with transformative applications across:

Education

Healthcare

Agriculture

AI, he said, can enhance access to quality services and empower underserved communities, accelerating progress toward the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047.”

He also noted that India’s digital public infrastructure—characterized by scale, inclusivity and efficiency—has become a global benchmark, with many countries studying India’s model.

India remains committed, he said, to sharing its digital expertise with the international community for collective progress.

AI Is a Means, Not an End

While advocating responsible AI adoption, Shri Birla cautioned against over-reliance on technology.

“AI is a means, not an end,” he remarked, emphasizing that human sensitivity, ethical judgment and democratic principles must remain paramount.

He called for nurturing a generation of youth equipped not only with technological expertise but also compassion and strong moral values.

Global Participation

The session was also addressed by:

The Minister for AI & Online Safety, United Kingdom

The Deputy Speaker, Parliament of Hungary

The Secretary-General, Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)

The programme was jointly organised by Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Toward a Harmonious Tech-Democracy Future

Shri Birla expressed confidence that deliberations at the “AI for Democracy” session would help shape a future where innovation and democratic values advance together.

He said the harmonious integration of technology and civilizational ethos will pave the way for a strong, inclusive and developed India by 2047.