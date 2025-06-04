Sara Ali Khan's Surreal Journey with Anurag Basu in 'Metro... In Dino'
Actor Sara Ali Khan shares her surreal experience of joining Anurag Basu's new project 'Metro... In Dino'. The film, an anthology set in India's major metro cities, features a star-studded cast. Sara emphasizes the collective responsibility in filmmaking and admires the distinctive style of Basu.
Actor Sara Ali Khan expressed her surreal experience of joining Anurag Basu, a director she had admired growing up, for his latest venture, 'Metro... In Dino'. The film follows four diverse stories of modern couples.
Sara emphasized the shared responsibility among the cast, stating she felt no pressure as she stood among revered actors like Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, and others.
'Metro... In Dino', produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu, hits theatres on July 4. With its setting in metro cities, Sara also credits her co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Fatima Sana Shaikh for guiding her through Basu's unique filmmaking process.
