Arunachal Pradesh Leads Charge in 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution'

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik calls for statewide support in the 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution' campaign. Emphasizing sustainable practices, he urges rejecting single-use plastics and engaging in community efforts for environmental preservation, stressing that collective action will shape a cleaner future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:46 IST
On Wednesday, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik urged the state's citizens to join the nationwide 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution' campaign. Launched by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the initiative coincides with World Environment Day, celebrated on June 5.

Aligning with Mission LiFE's call for environmental consciousness, Governor Parnaik encouraged Indians to shun single-use plastics and adopt sustainable alternatives. As one of India's greenest states, Arunachal Pradesh holds a responsibility to conserve its natural treasures, he remarked.

Parnaik stressed the significance of reducing plastic use, promoting eco-friendly options, and responsible waste management. He appealed for community clean-up drives and assured government support, urging the citizens to inspire change and contribute to a healthier environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

