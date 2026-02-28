Left Menu

Chennai Metro Launches Tender for Eco-Friendly Commuter Buses

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has invited tenders to procure 220 electric low-floor air-conditioned buses for Chennai Metro Rail commuters. Aiming to enhance connectivity and reduce traffic congestion, the initiative focuses on environmentally sustainable transportation with improved accessibility for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has announced a major initiative to enhance commuter convenience in Chennai by seeking tenders for 220 electric low-floor air-conditioned buses. These modern buses, including 150 five-meter-long and 70 seven-meter-long vehicles, will facilitate seamless connectivity for Chennai Metro Rail Limited commuters.

The new fleet is designed for narrow roads and congested urban areas, ensuring easier access between residential and commercial zones and metro stations. The initiative aims to reduce private vehicle reliance and alleviate urban traffic congestion, fitting in with a broader strategy for sustainable, clean transportation.

One notable feature of these buses is their low-floor design, which is intended to improve accessibility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, making metro travel more inclusive. MTC emphasizes this strategy's role in promoting environmentally friendly urban mobility.

