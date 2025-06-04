Tragedy Strikes RCB's IPL Victory Celebration
A tragic stampede during RCB's IPL celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium led to 11 deaths and over 30 injuries. The chaos occurred as thousands of fans tried to enter the stadium, surpassing its capacity. A magisterial inquiry has been announced, and compensation will be given to victims' families.
- Country:
- India
The first-ever IPL win celebration for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended in tragedy with a stampede that left 11 dead and more than 30 injured at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The event faced an overwhelming crowd, with an estimated 2-3 lakh people in attendance, far exceeding expectations.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a magisterial inquiry and compensation for the victims' families. The chaos erupted as thousands attempted to enter the stadium gates, throwing the police into a desperate effort to control the crowd before a felicitation for the RCB team could proceed.
Despite the tragic circumstances, the felicitation went ahead inside a packed stadium. Hospital officials noted suffocation as a possible cause of death amid heart-wrenching scenes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials expressed deep sorrow and called for a thorough investigation.
