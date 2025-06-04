Tragedy Strikes RCB's IPL Victory Celebration

The first-ever IPL win celebration for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended in tragedy with a stampede that left 11 dead and more than 30 injured at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The event faced an overwhelming crowd, with an estimated 2-3 lakh people in attendance, far exceeding expectations.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a magisterial inquiry and compensation for the victims' families. The chaos erupted as thousands attempted to enter the stadium gates, throwing the police into a desperate effort to control the crowd before a felicitation for the RCB team could proceed.

Despite the tragic circumstances, the felicitation went ahead inside a packed stadium. Hospital officials noted suffocation as a possible cause of death amid heart-wrenching scenes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials expressed deep sorrow and called for a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)