Historic Consecration of 'Raja Ram' at Ayodhya's Grand Ram Temple

The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will host the significant consecration ceremony of Raja Ram on Thursday, aligning with the traditional Ganga Dussehra festival.

The event, the second in the temple's timeline, follows the initial ceremony held for the Ram Lalla idol in January 2024, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Distinguished by its religious and historical significance, this occasion blends devotion, enthusiasm, and spirituality, as dialogues from notable figures highlight its importance.

The ceremony, carefully timed for an 11:25 to 11:40 AM window, will see multiple temples within the complex consecrated. Prominent figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have emphasized the day's symbolism for a renewed national spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)