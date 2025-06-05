Left Menu

Honoring Excellence: Mr. Suresh Sathyanarayanan Wins 'ICON OF INDIA'

Mr. Suresh Sathyanarayanan was awarded the 'ICON OF INDIA' at the International Laureates Recognition Conclave 2025, acknowledging his significant contributions to wellness, research, and education. As Chief Research Officer of the UNS Research Council, he has pioneered initiatives like Edsurance and the 'One Scientist Per School' movement, transforming education and mental health integration in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:43 IST
Honoring Excellence: Mr. Suresh Sathyanarayanan Wins 'ICON OF INDIA'
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark recognition, Mr. Suresh Sathyanarayanan received the prestigious 'ICON OF INDIA' award during the International Laureates Recognition Conclave 2025 held at Tamil Nadu's Universal Peace Foundation. This accolade was bestowed upon him for groundbreaking contributions to general wellness, educational empowerment, and scientific mentorship.

Mr. Sathyanarayanan, serving as Chief Research Officer at the UNS Research Council, has launched several pioneering initiatives, including Edsurance, an innovative psychologist-integrated educational guidance platform. His 'One Scientist Per School' movement aims to cultivate a research mindset among school students, paving the way for numerous student-authored publications and global collaborations.

His Holiness Gurumahan Sri Krishnamoorthy Jayamani presided over the event, lauding Mr. Sathyanarayanan's role in lighting the path for others through unwavering commitment to education and mental health. The event underscored the honouree's mission to make research accessible, education equitable, and wellness universal, marking a significant milestone in redefining India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025