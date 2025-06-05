Honoring Excellence: Mr. Suresh Sathyanarayanan Wins 'ICON OF INDIA'

In a landmark recognition, Mr. Suresh Sathyanarayanan received the prestigious 'ICON OF INDIA' award during the International Laureates Recognition Conclave 2025 held at Tamil Nadu's Universal Peace Foundation. This accolade was bestowed upon him for groundbreaking contributions to general wellness, educational empowerment, and scientific mentorship.

Mr. Sathyanarayanan, serving as Chief Research Officer at the UNS Research Council, has launched several pioneering initiatives, including Edsurance, an innovative psychologist-integrated educational guidance platform. His 'One Scientist Per School' movement aims to cultivate a research mindset among school students, paving the way for numerous student-authored publications and global collaborations.

His Holiness Gurumahan Sri Krishnamoorthy Jayamani presided over the event, lauding Mr. Sathyanarayanan's role in lighting the path for others through unwavering commitment to education and mental health. The event underscored the honouree's mission to make research accessible, education equitable, and wellness universal, marking a significant milestone in redefining India's future.

