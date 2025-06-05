Star-crossed: Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's Heartfelt Union

Popular television actor Hina Khan has tied the knot with her longtime partner, Rocky Jaiswal, marking a significant moment in their 13-year-long relationship. The couple, who first met on the sets of ''Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,'' shared their joyous occasion through a series of photos on social media.

In a heartfelt caption accompanying the images, Khan expressed the couple's journey from "two different worlds" to creating a "universe of love." The couple, now ''forever sealed in love and law,'' seek blessings and wishes as they embark on this new chapter as husband and wife.

Khan donned an opal green handloom saree with intricate gold and silver motifs, designed by Manish Malhotra. Jaiswal complemented her in a refined ivory ecru kurta set, also crafted by Malhotra.

(With inputs from agencies.)